SCHERERVILLE, IN - Irene Huizenga, age 95, of Schererville, IN (formerly Highland), peacefully went to be with our Lord, December 10, 2020, just 5 days after her husband, Bob Huizenga, passed away. They were blessed with 36 years of marriage.

Irene graduated as a diploma nurse, and was very proud of her time working as an Army Cadet nurse. She was a founding member of New Life (Second Highland) CRC, volunteering in many roles, but especially enjoyed her role and the connections she made as a coffee break leader. She was well-known for her cooking and her hospitality, which often went hand-in-hand. She loved to serve others by making meals for those who had surgery, illness or death in the family, and she and Bob thoroughly enjoyed volunteering many hours preparing food for the church-sponsored soup kitchen.