Irene Huizenga
Sept. 11, 1925 - Dec. 10, 2020
SCHERERVILLE, IN - Irene Huizenga, age 95, of Schererville, IN (formerly Highland), peacefully went to be with our Lord, December 10, 2020, just 5 days after her husband, Bob Huizenga, passed away. They were blessed with 36 years of marriage.
Irene graduated as a diploma nurse, and was very proud of her time working as an Army Cadet nurse. She was a founding member of New Life (Second Highland) CRC, volunteering in many roles, but especially enjoyed her role and the connections she made as a coffee break leader. She was well-known for her cooking and her hospitality, which often went hand-in-hand. She loved to serve others by making meals for those who had surgery, illness or death in the family, and she and Bob thoroughly enjoyed volunteering many hours preparing food for the church-sponsored soup kitchen.
Irene is survived by her loving children: Sue (Vito) Zukauskas, Hope (late Jim) Terpstra, Dan (Peggy) Terpstra, Denise (late Tom) Chambery, and Toni (Ed) Bulthuis; her step-children: Bob (Laurie) Huizenga, Nena (late Frank) Davis, Audrey Huizenga, Bev (Jon) Hibler, and Carol (Dave) Woodard. She is also survived by her sister, Leona Kats. She was a wonderful grandmother and great grandmother to many, and a favorite "Aunt" to anyone, whether family or friends. Irene was preceded in death by her first husband of 36 years, Tony Terpstra; her brothers Luke Vander Woude, Herman Vander Woude, Jim Vander Woude, and Clarence Vander Woude); her son, Jim Terpstra and son-in-law, Tom Chambery.
Visitation will be at New Life CRC, 3010 Ridge Rd, Highland, IN, 46322 on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. Memorial Contributions can be made to Bethany Christian Services (Bethany.org) or Highland Christian School.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com
