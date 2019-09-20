{{featured_button_text}}
Irene J. Mockaitis (nee Ksenak)

HOBART, IN - Irene J. Mockaitis (nee Ksenak), age 78, of Hobart, passed away September 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Mockaitis; parents, Joseph and Helen Ksenak; brothers, Mike, Joe, and John Ksenak.

Irene is survived by her six children, Michele (Sandy) McLennan, Diane (Doug) Rickert, Frank, III (Martha), Mark, Tom, and Matt (Sarah) Mockaitis; grandchildren, Ryan (Lauren), Ben and Nick McLennan, Will (Ashley), Roxanne (Mike), Madeline and Josephine Rickert, Kara, Kaitlin, Molly, Charlie, Gracie, and Archie Mockaitis; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Monica Wiley, Frank Ksenak; many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Irene graduated from Hobart High School, Class of 59. She worked for many years as a teacher's aid at St. Bridget School.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, IN, with visitation preceding from 9:30-10:00 a.m. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. www.burnsfuneral.com

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.