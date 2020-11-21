Irene J. Schechner

PORTAGE, IN — Irene J. Schechner, 95, of Portage, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, surrounded by her family at home. She was born in Starkweather, North Dakota, on March 27, 1925, to the late Martin and Ida (nee Hofland) Hofstad. Irene enjoyed baking and sewing and was very proud of her Norwegian heritage "UFF DA." She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Irene is survived by her two sons, Dr. Terry (Lore) Schechner and Neil (Eileen) Schechner; daughter, Karen (Tom) Vrablik; five grandchildren, Adam (Elizabeth) Schechner, Grant (Satoe) Schechner, Abigail (Scott) Krivi, Irene and Stephanie Vrablik; two great grandchildren, Mary and Kevin Schechner; and other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Schechner, her parents, three brothers and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Irene's memory to VNA Hospice Foundation, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, Indiana 46383.

Visitation will be held from 2:00–4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342. Service to follow also at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.