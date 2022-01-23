Irene Kostelnik

The lifelong devotion and abiding love shared between Irene and Robert was an inspiration to family and friends. Their mutual passion for travel took them from snow-birding in Florida to far away places around the globe, and was reflected in the unique, gracious Valparaiso home they built. Energetic and social, Irene was quick witted and known for her love of music, dancing, and sports. Irene took great joy in enthusiastically cheering her grandson on at his high school and college football games. Irene's love of family, being of service to others and delight in children were evident in many of her life choices. She was active in local politics, volunteered at Porter Memorial Hospital, and worked at Piper's Children's Store in Valparaiso for 20 years. Children always brought a smile to her face and a sparkle to her eyes.