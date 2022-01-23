Nov. 19, 1930 - Dec. 23, 2021
Irene Kostelnik passed away December 23, 2021. Formerly of Valparaiso, IN, Irene moved to Vernon Hills, IL, to be closer to her daughter in 2015. Irene was born in Gary, Indiana on November 19, 1930 to Paul and Sukleta Nepsha.
She was the beloved wife of Robert Kostelnik for 49 years, loving mother of Char (Bruce), cherished grandmother of Aaron Anton (Colleen), dear sister of Mary Szmagaj (Mike), and loving aunt to much adored nephews and nieces.
The lifelong devotion and abiding love shared between Irene and Robert was an inspiration to family and friends. Their mutual passion for travel took them from snow-birding in Florida to far away places around the globe, and was reflected in the unique, gracious Valparaiso home they built. Energetic and social, Irene was quick witted and known for her love of music, dancing, and sports. Irene took great joy in enthusiastically cheering her grandson on at his high school and college football games. Irene's love of family, being of service to others and delight in children were evident in many of her life choices. She was active in local politics, volunteered at Porter Memorial Hospital, and worked at Piper's Children's Store in Valparaiso for 20 years. Children always brought a smile to her face and a sparkle to her eyes.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at in the Spring. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).