DYER, IN - Irene Leep (nee Ipema), 76, of Dyer, passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; two sons, Daniel (Heather) and David Leep; brothers Henry, Peter, and Edward; one sister, Brenda; grand daughter Hattie Mae Leep. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, William and Irene; brothers Alex, Albert, and Bill, and two sisters, Sue and Jean.
Irene was a member of Faith Church of Highland.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, January 21, 2019 from 12:00-3:00 PM at Faith Church, (8910 Grace St., Highland, IN, 46322), with a Funeral Service at 3:00 PM. Pastor Jason DeVries, officiating.
