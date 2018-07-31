LOWELL, IN - Irene Lydia Solomon 98, of Lowell, passed away Saturday, July 28, 2018. She is survived by her children, Gary ( Jeannie) of KY, Joan (Mike) Kookendoffer of KY, Mary (Phil) Fiske of Crown Point; grandchildren, Kimberly, Bradley, Jessi and Tyler; great grandchildren, Kenley and Jaxson; sister, Eva Bellamy; many nieces, nephews and special friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy and siblings, Clifford, Edith, Lucille and Delores. Irene was a member of Lowell's Trinity Lutheran Church and member of their Ladies Aide. She was a manager with Sears in Lowell, was an avid CUBS fan and loved to garden and cook, being known for her noodles and biscuits.
Visitation, Wednesday, August 1, from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Funeral Services Thursday, 11:00 AM, at her church, 631 W. Commercial Avenue. Burial will follow in Orchard Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Ladies Aide. www.sheetsfuneral.com