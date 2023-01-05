 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Irene M. Karlovich

Irene M. Karlovich

HAMMOND—Irene M. Karlovich, age 95, formerly of Hammond/East Chicago. Preceded in death by husband, John in (2006) and daughter, Karen Dixon in (2017). Parents Frank and Cecilia (nee Romankiewicz) Sobolewski. She is survived by Christine (Raymond) Novak. Brothers and sisters include: late Chester (Theresa) Sobolewski, Late Jean (Late Peter) Karlovich, Late Henry (late Dorothy) Sobolewski, late John (late Charlotte) Sobolewski, Ted (Krystyna) Sobolewski, Emily (late Robert) Flora, Raymond (Ruth) Sobolewski, Cecilia (Leonard) Urban. Grandchildren are Brian Novak (Jessica), Debra (Rob) Beyer, Cynthia (Robert) Fudala, Daniel (Stacey) Wadas, Lauren Wadas. Great-grandchildren are Christina and Kevin Beyer, Lucas, Giuliana, Adalynn Fudala.

Irene was a proud member of Our Lady of Fatima Society and an auxiliary member of The American Legion Allied Post 369. Irene and John were married on September 25, 1948 at St. Casimir Church in Hammond, IN.

A viewing will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:45a.m. at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, formerly Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home 4404 Cameron Ave. Hammond, IN. Mass will follow at St. Casimir Catholic Church at 11:00a.m. Friday with Fr. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Donations can be made to St. Casimir Catholic Church in Irene’s name.

For more information www.acevezfuneralhome.com

