Irene M. Mateja

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 10:00am, with a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; private interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:00am to time of services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Irene Mateja was born on September 24, 1924 to George and Johanna Mateja. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1942. She was a devoted member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, where she was very active with the St. John Rosary Society serving as a promotor for many years and was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, BR.81. She was a retiree of the Amoco Oil Company, Whiting, with a service of 40 years. Irene was a great lover of animals and of nature and took great pride in her beautiful garden. Her "secret garden" was a destination for many St. John Kindergarten classes for many years. "Time spent amongst trees is never wasted time." Those who knew Irene are sure that she never wasted time. From the beginning, her love of nature, beauty, music and art flourished because of her faith in God. That love was the focus of her life and became her gift to others. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets) would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400