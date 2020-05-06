EAST SIDE — Irene M. Nawrocki (Ret. RN), late of the East Side, passed away May 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Paul Nawrocki. Loving mother of John (Harriet) Nawrocki. Dearest grandmother of Stacy (Joseph) Pagorek and Rebecca Nawrocki. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters. Irene retired as a nurse from South Chicago – Trinity Hospital. She was a faithful parishioner at the Church of Annunciata. Irene will be remembered as a loving and caring mother, sister, and grandmother and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Due to the current pandemic funeral services for Irene will be held for the immediate family. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery.