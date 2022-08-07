Irene Marie Monberg

June 26, 1939 – August 1, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Irene M. Monberg (nee Misch), age 83, of Hammond, IN, passed away on August 1, 2022.

She is survived by her seven children: John (Terese) Monberg of East Lansing, MI; Cindy (Ed) Morris of Dyer, IN; Michael (Nadina) Monberg of Arlington, VA; Greg Monberg of Michigan City, IN; Jeff (Julie) Monberg of Chicago, IN; Brian (Myra) Monberg of Portland, OR; and Matthew (Jennifer) Monberg of Philadelphia, PA; ten grandchildren: Maria, Nicholas, Jessica, Emilia, Nathan, Timothy, Ava, Ethan, Silas, and Colette; four siblings: Thomas Misch, Dorothy (Robert) Mangus, Robert (Late Linda) Misch, and Edward (Late Kathy) Misch; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Fred; her parents Peter and Cora Misch (nee Kosinski); and her brother, Paul.

Beautiful, smart, hardworking, fiercely loyal to her family, Irene passed on the morning of August 1, 2022, after sunrise just as a rainbow peeked out from the clouds while one of her favorite songs played: the theme from "A Summer Place," while surrounded by family. Always an optimist, Mom recently reflected on how fortunate she was to have a fulfilling career, long marriage to someone she deeply loved, and a big family of children and grandchildren.

Her happy childhood was filled with friends and extended family centered around home and her family's business, Misch Brothers Food Store. Her siblings, cousins, aunts, and uncles were foundational to her life and development as a person. She walked to school in the second grade with people who remained close friends as adults in later life. She was forever grateful for the support her community showed in rallying around her as she fought a nearly fatal tetanus infection when she was a girl.

In that same neighborhood, she met the love of her life, Fred, at an American Legion dance. Irene saw in Fred kindness, empathy, and honesty; a man who shared her values and someone she believed would be a good partner in life. Together, they identified and developed the special talents of each of their children, and together, they were proud of their roots in the Calumet Region. She found time to volunteer as a playground monitor and attend her children's activities. She loved big family reunions and traveling to destinations from Yellowstone and Hawaii to Rome and Istanbul.

Irene was extremely proud of graduating from DePaul University after having three children at home during a time when few women pursued science degrees. She then worked for more than 40 years helping to diagnose disease in medical laboratories, showing great care for patients, and often arriving home at midnight following regular late shifts.

Visitation will be on August 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME at 8415 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN. Following a funeral Mass Saturday August 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Bosco Church, 7113 Columbia Ave. Hammond, IN, Irene will be laid to rest next to Fred at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Calumet City, IL, on August 13, 2022, followed by a luncheon at Teibel's Restaurant in Schererville, IN. Nothing would bring her more joy than to know her family and friends gathered to create new memories in her honor.

In lieu of flowers, the greatest gift you could give would be to show kindness to those around you, including your family, friends, co-workers, and strangers. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.