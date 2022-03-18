May 30, 1956 - March 11, 2022

LAKE STATION, IN - Irene Marie Sowula (nee Amado), age 65, a resident of Lake Station, IN passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. Irene was born on May 30, 1956, in East Chicago, IN to Carmen (nee Delgado) Amado and the late Celso Amado. Irene retired from Keyes Fiber where she worked as a machine operator. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family, she was a member of Miller Garden Club and loved to garden. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend; she will be deeply missed.

Irene is survived by her two sons: Timmy Colon, and Greg (Sonia) Sowula; two daughters: Roxanna Ramos and Frances (Nathan) Handley; grandchildren: Charlize and Maximiliano; mother, Carmen Amado; two sisters: Sylvia (Don) Robb and Lydia Amado

Irene was preceded in death by husband, Steven Sowula Jr.; father, Celso Amado; two brothers: Martin and David Amado.

Funeral service for Steve and Irene will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Jaime Perea officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Rd., Hobart. The family kindly requests that masks are required for attendance. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from service time until 4:00 p.m.. Burial will take place Monday, March 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. directly at Ridgelawn Cemetery, 4401 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46409. (219) 942-2109 or online condolences can be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com