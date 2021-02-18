HIGHLAND, IN - Irene Michuda (nee Lesiecki), age 93, of Highland, IN; formerly of Hegewisch, IL passed away February 10, 2021. She is survived by her loving children: Susan Evans and Steve (Zoila); cherished grandchildren: Casey, Bianca, Jena (Cesar) Holguin and J.C. Evans; precious great-grandchildren: Jenna and Cesar Holguin. Irene was preceded in death by her beloved husband Steve C. Michuda.