HIGHLAND, IN - Irene Michuda (nee Lesiecki), age 93, of Highland, IN; formerly of Hegewisch, IL passed away February 10, 2021. She is survived by her loving children: Susan Evans and Steve (Zoila); cherished grandchildren: Casey, Bianca, Jena (Cesar) Holguin and J.C. Evans; precious great-grandchildren: Jenna and Cesar Holguin. Irene was preceded in death by her beloved husband Steve C. Michuda.
Funeral Services will be Friday, February 19, 2021 directly at St. James the Less Catholic Church: 9640 Kennedy Avenue, Highland, IN 46322 with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.
Irene was a longtime member of St. Florian Parish.
