SCHERERVILLE - Irene R. Rutkowski (nee Dombrowski), age 89 years young, of Schererville, IN, previously Calumet City, IL, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 with her loving family by her side. Born May 19, 1933 in Hammond, IN, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Katherine (Mroz) Dombrowski. She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Calumet City, IL and attended weekly Mass at St. Michael the Archangel in Schererville, IN. Irene was very strong in her Catholic faith and fully placed her trust in the Lord. Along with her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Dombrowski.

She is survived by her two sons: Jeffrey (Irma) Rutkowski of North Port, FL and Steven (Helen) Rutkowski of Saint John, IN as well as her brother, Phil (Irene) Dombrowski of Highland, IN. Irene was a devoted mother, sister, aunt, cousin, grandma and great-grandma who loved her family dearly. She was blessed with seven grandchildren: Victor (Michelle) Livingston, Eric (Julie) Rutkowski, Christina (Zac) Topoll, Nicole (John) Acevedo, Dr. John Rutkowski, Missy (Billy) Doyle and Laurie (Mark) Nigbur. Irene was her grandchildren's #1 fan and was incredibly proud of all of their accomplishments. Irene cherished her darling 13 great-grandchildren: Landon, Leah, Logan, Haleigh, Charlotte, Lillian, Lydia, Emily, Natalie, Harrison, Edward, Wesley and Evan. She also treasured and will be sincerely missed by her extended family, her past and present neighbors and dear friends who themselves have been just like family to Irene.

Visitation Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Memorial Mass Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Jesus, Shepherd of Souls (St. Andrew Church). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Jesus, Shepherd of Souls Parish, 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City, IL 60409. For more information, 219-365-3474.