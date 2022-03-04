March 2, 1935 - March 1, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Irene "Rene" Mutka, age 86, of Highland, IN, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022. She is survived by son, James (Debra) Mutka Sr.; daughter, Linda Dillon; grandchildren: Joshua (Liz) Dillon, Sarah Mutka, James (Holly) Mutka Jr.; and great-grandchildren: James Mutka III, Noah Dillon, Victoria Mutka, and Drew Dillon. Preceded in death by loving husband, Joseph (Jim) Mutka Jr.

Irene was a wonderful person with a great sense of humor. She was kind, caring, and giving. She loved music and cutting the rug (on occasion). She enjoyed camping with friends and family, bowling, Bears Games, Cubs Games, and was always up for a good Scrabble game. She was an avid reader and enjoyed making stained glass. Irene volunteered at P.A.W.S, and was a member of the St. James Woman's Guild. She loved family and friends. She will be missed by all.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be Monday, March 7, 2022 at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave. Highland, IN, at 10:00 am. Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE-MICHAEL KUIPER-VASS by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com