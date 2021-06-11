Irene Riggio (nee Beres)

Feb. 20, 1942 — April 8, 2021

HOMETOWN, IL — Irene Riggio (nee Beres) passed away on April 8, 2021. She was the first wife of Robert J. Horn; second wife of the late Ralph J. Riggio; mother of Staci (David) Hughes; sister of Mary Ann (the late Ken) Morrow and Steve (Susan) Beres; a dear aunt, cousin and friend to many for decades.

Irene lived in Hometown, Illinois, and wintered in Lake Placid, Florida. She grew up in Gary, Indiana, and graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1960. She earned a B.S. from St. Joseph's College in 1963 and an M.S. from Indiana University in 1979. She taught for 44 years, mostly in Gary public schools.

Memorial visitation will be at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, IL, on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Memorial Mass will be at Our Lady at St. Germaine, 9711 S. Kolin Ave., Oak Lawn, IL, on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Crisis Center of South Suburbia Auxiliary, P.O. Box 174, Palos Park, IL 60464.