Irene Riggio (nee Beres)

Feb. 20, 1942 — April 8, 2021

HOMETOWN, IL — Irene Riggio (nee Beres) passed away on April 8, 2021. She was the first wife of Robert J. Horn; second wife of the late Ralph J. Riggio; mother of Staci (David) Hughes; sister of Mary Ann (the late Ken) Morrow and Steve (Susan) Beres; dear aunt and cousin; and friend to many for decades.

Irene lived in Hometown, IL, for the last 20+ years and wintered in Lake Placid, FL. She grew up in Gary, IN, and graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1960. She earned a B.S. from St. Joseph's College in 1963 and an M.S. from Indiana University in 1979. She taught for 44 years, mostly in Gary public schools, and was one of the first teachers for the Head Start program. She was a consummate educator who always delighted in talking with former students.