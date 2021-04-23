Irene Riggio (nee Beres)
Feb. 20, 1942 — April 8, 2021
HOMETOWN, IL — Irene Riggio (nee Beres) passed away on April 8, 2021. She was the first wife of Robert J. Horn; second wife of the late Ralph J. Riggio; mother of Staci (David) Hughes; sister of Mary Ann (the late Ken) Morrow and Steve (Susan) Beres; dear aunt and cousin; and friend to many for decades.
Irene lived in Hometown, IL, for the last 20+ years and wintered in Lake Placid, FL. She grew up in Gary, IN, and graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1960. She earned a B.S. from St. Joseph's College in 1963 and an M.S. from Indiana University in 1979. She taught for 44 years, mostly in Gary public schools, and was one of the first teachers for the Head Start program. She was a consummate educator who always delighted in talking with former students.
Irene enjoyed dancing, dining, theatre, travel and time with friends. She had a heart of gold, was always ready to help, and received awards from the Crisis Center for South Suburbia Auxiliary and Neat Repeats for her volunteer work spanning many years. She was also active in the VFW Auxiliary, Elks, American Association of University Women, Indiana University Alumni Association, Lake County Retired Teachers Association, First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, Hungarian American Club of Southwest Florida, GFWC Florida and the Chicago Catholic University Club.
Memorial visitation will be at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, IL, on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 3:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.
Memorial Mass will be at Our Lady at St. Germaine, 9711 S. Kolin Ave., Oak Lawn, IL, on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Crisis Center of South Suburbia Auxiliary, P.O. Box 174, Palos Park, IL 60464.