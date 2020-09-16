 Skip to main content
Irene Soley

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Irene Soley of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Sunday September 13, 2020. She was born to Nicholas and Hannah (Donovan) Sharbak in 1924. Her family eventually relocated to South Bend, IN, where she worked as an administrative assistant in education for many years.

She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Dare), Gerald (Mary) and George (Joyce), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Nicholas; sisters, Mary, Ellen and Joan; and brother, Edward. She will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

A private service will be planned for a future date.

