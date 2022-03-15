 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Irene Titak

Irene Titak

MERRIVILLE, IN - Irene Titak, age 94, peacefully passed away on March, 11, 2022.

She is survived by her children: Larry Titak, Nancy (Steve) Krull and Marlene (Tony) Maxey; grandchildren: Stacy (Mark) Spejewski, Kevin Krull, Christopher (Hannah) Maxey, and Melissa (Nick) Slabaugh; 10 great-grandchildren; brother Joseph Donald Lazorik.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Andrew; parents: Joseph and Mary Lazorik; brother Richard Lazorik; great-granddaughter, Molley Lanham.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:30 AM directly at Holy Matyrs Catholic Church, 801 W. 73rd Ave, Merrillville, IN. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations could be made in Irene Titak's memory to Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter, 8679 Connecticut Street, Suite D, Merrillville, IN 46410 or MS Foundation at 525 Monroe Street #1510, Chicago, IL 60611.

www.mycalumetpark.com

