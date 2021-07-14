Irene V. Horvath

HOBART, IN — Irene V. Horvath, age 92, of Hobart, IN, passed away April 13, 2021. Survived by her daughter, Cindy; grandson, Jacob; daughter-in-law, Michelle; sisters: Midge (Durk) Lesczynski, Margie Stotts; brother-in-law, Von Settle; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by husband, Mike, son, Michael and sister, Betty Settle.

Irene was a retired employee of Calumet College with 40 years of service. She loved her work and all the students and staff. She was an avid sports fan and member of St Casimir Church.

A Celebration of Life-Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 2:00-6:00 PM at the American Legion Post 430, 7430 Broadway, Merrillville, IN. All are invited to share an Irene story with all of us.

A Private cremation service was held at the time of Irene's passing. And a Private Burial Service will be held July 19, 2021 At St John Cemetery, Hammond,IN. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home, East Chicago, IN. oleskapastrickfh.com