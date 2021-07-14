 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Irene V. Horvath

Irene V. Horvath

Irene V. Horvath

Irene V. Horvath

HOBART, IN — Irene V. Horvath, age 92, of Hobart, IN, passed away April 13, 2021. Survived by her daughter, Cindy; grandson, Jacob; daughter-in-law, Michelle; sisters: Midge (Durk) Lesczynski, Margie Stotts; brother-in-law, Von Settle; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by husband, Mike, son, Michael and sister, Betty Settle.

Irene was a retired employee of Calumet College with 40 years of service. She loved her work and all the students and staff. She was an avid sports fan and member of St Casimir Church.

A Celebration of Life-Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 2:00-6:00 PM at the American Legion Post 430, 7430 Broadway, Merrillville, IN. All are invited to share an Irene story with all of us.

A Private cremation service was held at the time of Irene's passing. And a Private Burial Service will be held July 19, 2021 At St John Cemetery, Hammond,IN. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home, East Chicago, IN. oleskapastrickfh.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY takes careful approach in virus death count

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts