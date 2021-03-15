EAST CHICAGO - Irene Velazquez, nee De La Cerda, age 82, of East Chicago, Indiana joined in communion with our Lord on Saturday, March 13, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones in her home. She is loved and cherished by her husband Diego Velazquez.

She is survived by her children: Laura (Rogelio) Lopez, Marisela Velazquez-Jacobi, Edward (Carolyn) Velazquez, Lupita (Jim) Castillo, Jose Luis (Leticia) De La Cerda; sister, Maria De la Luz De la Cerda; 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Ignacia De La Cerda; her brothers: Roberto De La Cerda and Javier De La Cerda; and beloved grand-dog, Kobi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3502 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the Church Tuesday morning.

Irene was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a wonderful cook who loved to watch the Chivas de Guadalajara with her husband, and loved to be surrounded by her family. She was a devout Catholic who was kind and generous to those she met.

Irene was a talented seamstress who volunteered her sewing talents for St. Catherine's Hospital. She led the Guadalupanos at Our Lady of Guadalupe for social, fundraising, and volunteering events for many years. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com