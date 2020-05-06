× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Irene Violet Borbely

HAMMOND, IN — Irene Violet Borbely age 94 passed away on Sunday May 3, 2020.

She is survived by three children: Thomas (Connie), David (Bev), and Suzanne. Also, six grandchildren: Sheila, Kim (Greg), Collen (Trevor), Joe (Samantha), Laura (Stephen) and Brian; and four great-grandchildren; Avery, Addilyn, Lucy and William.

Irene was born January 26, 1926, to Alex and Mary Kaduk. On May 18, 1946 Irene married Julius Pete Borbely, (deceased), loving husband of 59 years. Irene graduated from Hammond High School and Hammond Business College. She retired from Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad.

Irene was past president of Phi Omega and past Matron of Hammond Chapter of the Eastern Star #370. She was a 50+ year member of Hammond Chapter 370, now affiliated with Griffith Chapter 503. Member of Awalim Court, #9, L.O.S.N.A. for over 50 years. Member of First Presbyterian Church of Hammond. She leaves behind church family and cherished friends, Carolyn De Young, Arlene Waldrin, and Pastor Michael Pennanen.

WHITE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Griffith, IN will be handling arrangements and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.