EAST CHICAGO, IN - Iris J. Jordan, 83, of East Chicago, IN passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at William J. Riley Hospice in Munster, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Tabernacle Baptist Church 3715 Butternut Street in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN. Divinity Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Live streaming will begin at 11:00 AM via www.divinityfuneralhome.com