VALPARAISO, IN — Iris Jean (Eaton) Caprous, 97, passed away July 26, 2020, at the Golden Living Center in Valparaiso, IN.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Henry Vale Caprous, son, Dennis Vale Caprous, grandson, Anthony Vale Caprous; granddaughter, Stacey Myers; and brother, William Eaton.

Survived by a son, Larry Caprous, of Fort Myers, Florida; granddaughters, Julie Miller of Hamburg, New York, Angela (Rick) Cameron, Lauren Hamaty and their mother, Donna Caprous, all of Johnstown, PA; daughter, Barbara (Richard) Myers, and grandson, Jason (Megan) Myers, and granddaughter, Jennifer Myers; and granddaughter, Andrea Brophy, daughter of Dennis (Ellen) Caprous. In addition there were several great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Jean and her husband, Henry Vale, owned and operated the Bluebird Inn Motel Restaurant in Liberty Township for many years.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date. www.bartholomewnewhard.com

