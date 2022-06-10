Irma D. Nulton

VALPARAISO - Irma D. Nulton, 99, of Valparaiso, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at home. Born and raised in Gary, she was the second of five children to German born parents, Emil and Natalie (Gusovius) Hirsch. She was baptized and received her confirmation at Trinity Lutheran Church. She graduated from Horace Mann Highschool in 1941. Irma worked as a clerk at US Steel in the industrial engineering department for eight years.

In Gary, she met her husband John A. Nulton, who preceded her in death in 2011. They married in September of 1948 and were blessed with four boys: John Jay (Patricia) Nulton of Indianapolis, IN, Kenneth J. Nulton of Griffith, IN, Jeffrey D. (Melissa) Nulton; granddaughter, Grace Nulton; and son, Christopher M. Nulton of Valparaiso, IN.

Following a move to Valparaiso, they joined Immanuel Lutheran Church. She worked for Sears at River Oaks in Calumet City and after retirement enjoyed travels to Germany, Austria, Colonial America and Civil War locations and a road trip to Oregon with her husband following the Oregon Trail.

At home, she was an enthusiastic flower gardener and loved hosting visiting family. No one left her home hungry or without recalling her generosity, humor and selflessness. Above all else, she found her deepest fulfillment in her love and devotion for her family. It was indispensable to her nature and without bounds. She will be so deeply missed and loved beyond measure.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 N. Monticello Park Drive, the Rev. Andrew Fields officiating, with burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday morning in the All Saints Chapel at Immanuel from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Moeller Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.