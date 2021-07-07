Irma J. Fleenor

Jan. 15, 1932 — July 5, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Irma J. Fleenor, 89 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 5, 2021. She was born January 15, 1932 in Callahan, FL to Gandolfo and Nora (Davis) DiMaria. Irma graduated from Callahan High School in 1951, and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Valparaiso. She was a devoted wife and mother, who dedicated her life to caring for her family. Irma loved spending time with her beloved children and grandchildren, and hosting holiday gatherings. She will be remembered for her supportive nature and ability to love those who needed it the most.

On December 27, 1955, she married Les Fleenor, her loving husband of 65 years, who survives, along with their children: Sandi (Jim) Derr of Valparaiso, Gary Fleenor of Streamwood, IL, Randy (Debe) Fleenor of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren: Matt (Jennifer) Pflughaupt, Stephanie Fleenor, Andrew Fleenor; great-grandchildren: Lilly and Grant; brother, William (Lavonne) DiMaria; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and seven siblings: Grace, Shirley, Joseph, Beulah, Lucille, Raymond, and Geraldine.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI or a charity of the donor's choice. The Fleenor family would like to extend a special thank you to Veronica Cooper for the loving care she gave Irma over the past two years.