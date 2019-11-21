Irma Jane Massom (nee Winkler)

VALPARAISO, IN - Irma Jane Masson (nee Winkler), 85 of Valparaiso, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was born December 29, 1933 in Crown Point, the daughter of Lawrence and Orvilla (Rhodes) Winkler. In 1964 she married Marvin Massom, who preceded her in death in 2004. She had one son Scott Allen who preceded her in death in 2009. Also preceding her in death are a brother Harold Winkler and a sister June Jefferson.
Surviving are her brother Bill Winkler of Iowa, neices Catherine Winkler, Carla (Richard) Kim, Anna Winkler and Wanda Witkowski; a nephew Wayne Winkler and a cousin Carol Ann (Winkler) Hanaway. Irma graduated from Chesterton High School and worked at a bank in Chicago. She also worked at Miller's Mart and Walmart for many years. She had loving friends who blessed her life richly. She will be greatly missed by her church family and brothers and sisters in the Lord in her weekly small group Bible Study.
Her family would like to thank the medical staff at Porter Hospital ICU for the wonderful care she received.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, 10 AM until time of Funeral Services at 12:00 noon at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet, Chesterton, Rev. Darrell Crots officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.