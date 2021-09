Irmgard Ann Faulkner (nee Metge)

STEVENS POINT, WI — Irmgard Ann Faulkner, age 91, passed away on August 4, 2021, in Stevens Point, WI. She was a long-time resident of Chicago Heights, IL and formerly resided in Hammond, IN.

Irmgard is survived by three children: Alan (Marcia Clegg) Faulkner of Hammond, IN, Beth Faulkner of Homewood, IL, and Laura (Jack) Faulkner-Becker of Stevens Point, WI; four grandchildren: Ben (Cris Campos) Faulkner of Highland, IN, Dan (Vicki Chan) Faulkner of Hammond, IN, Anne (Travis) Swenson of Torrance, CA, and April Faulkner of Urbana, IL; and three great-grandchildren: Cash Faulkner of Hammond, IN, Maggie Swenson of Torrance, CA, and Miles Faulkner of Hammond, IN.

Irmgard was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Patrick Faulkner; and her parents August and Elizabeth Metge.

Irmgard was a graduate of Hammond High School and Indiana University Bloomington. She was employed as a social worker by the Lake County, Indiana Department of Public Welfare and the Tinley Park, Illinois State Mental Health Center.

Irmgard was very active in the League of Women Voters, the South Suburban Housing Center and the Unitarian Universalist Community Church of Park Forest, IL. She will be missed.

Irmgard was cremated in Stevens Point, WI. Her remains will be placed to rest next to her husband at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.