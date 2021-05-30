 Skip to main content
Irvin B. Berry

Irvin B. Berry, age 83 of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

He is survived by wife of 61 years, Sharon; grandchild, Courtney (Ryan) Berry; sisters-in-law: Joyce Radulovich and Joan Kalamir; and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son, Greg Berry.

Irving was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, class of 1956. He worked at LTV Steel as a tractor operator.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Drive, Crown Point) on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. from Pruzin & Little Chapel. At rest, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.

