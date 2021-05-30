Irvin B. Berry, age 83 of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

He is survived by wife of 61 years, Sharon; grandchild, Courtney (Ryan) Berry; sisters-in-law: Joyce Radulovich and Joan Kalamir; and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son, Greg Berry.

Irving was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, class of 1956. He worked at LTV Steel as a tractor operator.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Drive, Crown Point) on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. from Pruzin & Little Chapel. At rest, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

