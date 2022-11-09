Ismini Diamondooulos Arges

July 1, 1928 - Nov. 2, 2022

WINFIELD, IN - Ismini Diamondopoulos Arges was a petite, dark-haired beauty when she married her beloved Chris Arges, in a ceremony in her native village of Nestani, Greece.

Following their wedding on May 1, 1949, the pair traveled to Northwest Indiana to make their home in the Harbor section of East Chicago. They later had homes in both Hammond and Munster where they raised their two children, Jim and Rose.

Ismini, 94, passed and went to her final home in Heaven on Nov. 2, 2022, joining family members who had gone before her including her late husband, Chris, and their daughter, Rose.

Chris and Ismini were married 67 years.

Ismini was born on July 1, 1928 in Nestani, Greece, the youngest of three children to mother, Rose Panagiotopoulos Diamondopoulos, and dad, Nick Diamondopoulos (shortened to Diamond when he came to the United States).

Ismini, who was lovingly called yia yia by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was known by all in her church, friends and family communities for her kindness, generosity and her ability to get everyone she asked to purchase fundraising raffle tickets.

Many of her church friends, including the priest, affectionately called her "the boss".

One of her proudest moments occurred in 2016 when she received a national honor, the Agape Award, presented to her at the National Philoptochos Biennial Convention held in Nashville, TN.

The award, given to her by His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of America and National Philoptochos President Maria Logus, was received in recognition for her outstanding service to both church and community.

Ismini has been a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Hammond since 1956 and a member of St. Demetrios Philoptochos Society for over 40 years serving as a board member from 2017 to 2019.

She also was a former member of the Central Society Tsipianiton of Chicago: Village of Nestani.

Ismini was a homemaker for the majority of her life known for making delicious Greek dishes and pastries but she also worked for a short time in the Produce Department at Reliable Supermarket in Hammond.

She was a devout Greek Orthodox Christian to the end and prayed daily and went to church as often as she could be taken by her son and daughter-in-law.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Trisagion services will be at 6:30 p.m.

The funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, starting at 10:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN, with the Rev. David Bissias officiating. Burial is at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary.

Ismini is survived by her son, Jim Arges and her daughter-in-law, Deborah Laverty, with whom she made her home in Winfield for the last 11 months; she is also survived by her five grandchildren: George (Thelma) Boulougouris, Chris (Irene) Boulougouris, Gina Stasinos (Peter), Christopher (Allie) Arges and Dr. Alexandra Arges and husband Daniel Kolodziej; as well as 10 great-grandchildren; and three more babies, including identical twin boys, on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chris Arges; her daughter, Rose Arges Boulougouris and Rose's husband, Angelo Boulougouris as well as many more family members including her parents and siblings in Greece; and family members in Northwest Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Hammond in her name.