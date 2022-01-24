HIGHLAND, IN - Isolde M. Barton age 90 of Highland passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

She is survived by children: Betty Barton, Kathy (Mike) McQueary; grandchildren: Craig (Lauren) Barton, Denise (Paul) Hills, Ami (Andy) Stout, Emily (Lisa) Melone, Jennifer (Chris) Thomas, Eric (Anita) McQueary; great-grandchildren: Marissa, Leah, Gage, Katie, Cheyenne, Madalyn, Logan, Christopher Jr., Maddie, Mila; her sister Edeltraud Gutsch; sister-in-law Gerda Schneider; special neighbors: Pat Kepchar and Cassie Kepchar; and her unexpected four-legged buddy Dash.

Isolde was preceded in death by her parents Rudolph and Antonia Schneider; husband Alvin; and brothers: Seigfried Schneider and Ewald Schneider.

All services will be private.

Isolde was born in what was Germany and lived through WWII there, she often shared the stories of her childhood and the challenges her family faced as they were forced from their homes during other countries invasions. She was a Breast Cancer survivor and was always strong in whatever adversity came her way.