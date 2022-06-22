May 28, 1924 - June 16, 2022

CHICAGO - Isolina M. Coci (nee DeVincentis), cherished wife and devoted mother, peacefully died the morning of June 16, 2022 on the East Side of Chicago at the age of 98. Born on May 28, 1924 in Bussi sul Tirino, a small village in Italy.

Beloved wife of the late Nicola Coci. Loving mother of Frank (Patricia) Coci, Sarah (James) Policchio, John Coci, and the late Rosemary (Daniel) Crnjak. Cherished Nonna of Kathleen (Rocco) Gotto, Selina Crnjak, Johnny Coci, Elise (Dan) Zeller, Michael (Mary Ryan, fiance) Coci, Danny (Erica) Coci, Jimmy Policchio, and Krista (Anthony Rubino, fiance) Policchio. Cherished Great Nonna of Emma, Evelyn, and Sophia Gotto, Danny Zeller, Mickey and Lucy Coci, and Cecelia Coci.

Preceded in death by parents: Giovanni and Antonietta; siblings: Arturo DeVincentis, Luigi DeVincentis, Bicetta DeAngelis, and Anna DeVincentis. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews, many who still reside in her hometown of Italy.

Isolina was a loving mother, homemaker, and caretaker for her late husband. Her greatest passion was her family. She loved to cook, sing, sew, knit, crochet, work in her garden and admire her beautiful flowers.

Visitation and Funeral Services Friday, June 24, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to Our Lady of Nazareth Church (formerly Annunciata Church). Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com