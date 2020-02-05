Isthamus Davis (nee Taylor)

Isthamus Davis (nee Taylor)

{{featured_button_text}}
Isthamus Davis (nee Taylor)

IN LOVING MEMORY On Your 11th Anniversary In Heaven - 2/5/2009

If I could plant a flower for every time I miss you, I could walk through my garden forever.

Your Loving Child,

Marcia Lias Johnson

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts