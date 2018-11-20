HOBART, IN - Ivan G. Hiestand, age 72, of Hobart passed away unexpectedly at St. Mary Medical Center Sunday, November 18, 2018. Ivan worked for ArcelorMittal Steel (formerly Bethlehem Steel) as a Sr. Safety Engineer from April 1969 to March 2016. He was born April 14, 1946 in Watseka, Illinois to the late Chester and Mary (Sears) Hiestand. Ivan was a USMC Veteran of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, serving during the Vietnam War. He was wounded in action on September 16, 1967 for which he received a Purple Heart. He was a life member of Valparaiso VFW Post #988, Disabled American Veterans, and a member of the Indiana Archeological Society. Ivan was an avid fisherman, a lover of the North Woods, an old car enthusiast, a basketball fan and coach. Ivan was a friend to all who crossed his path.
Ivan is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Pamela Hiestand (Nee Blatz); three daughters: Tamara Hiestand of Valparaiso, Nerissa Hiestand of Lake Station and Holly (Jeff) Wheeler of Carmel; five grandchildren: Kaylin Keilman, Kristin Joyce, Dane, Tate and Phoebe Wheeler; Four brothers, Chester Hiestand of South Chicago Heights, David (Penny) Hiestand of Hobart, Terry (Joyce) Hiestand of North Judson and Kevin (Barbara) Hiestand of Hebron; his sister, Marilyn (Jim) Brown of Leesburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday November 21, 2018 at REES FUNERAL HOME 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, Indiana 46342. Funeral services will be 7:00 pm Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are preferred to VFW Post #988 705 Roosevelt Road Valparaiso, Indiana 46383. Online condolences may be submitted at