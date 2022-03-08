Feb. 7, 1985 - March 5, 2022

DYER, IN - Ivan Vukojevic, age 37, late of Dyer, IN, passed away suddenly on March 5, 2022. His family is shocked and deeply saddened by his loss.

He was born on February 7, 1985 to Ljilja and the late Jozo Vukojevic, in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood.

He is survived by his beloved wife: Valerie Vukojevic (nee Young), four loving daughters: Ava (8yrs), Mia (6yrs), Lily (4yrs) and Nika (1yr); devoted mother: Ljilja Vukojevic; and dearest sister, Ivana (Matthew) Betkowski. Also survived by in laws: Patrick and Ethel Young; sister-in laws: Alex (Phil) Hoffmaster and Rachael Young. Fond uncle Tati of Lyla; Eve, and Zoey.

Anyone who knew Ivan, knew that he was a loyal friend and a faithful husband. Ivan was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of his four beautiful girls and wife Valerie. He always did his best to support them. He was a kind, loving, and supportive son, brother and husband. His knowledge and guidance was the foundation of his family.

He was a proud Kum to many, which was an honor for him. He took on the role with ease. Ivan was also a passionate competitor and could often be found playing cards with the boys. He enjoyed a night in city with his wife, Notre Dame sporting events, and Sunday lunches with his family. His family and friends will miss him more than words can say.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Services Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago, IL. prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church (2823 S. Princeton Ave. Chicago, IL) for Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.elmwoodchapel.com 773-731-2749