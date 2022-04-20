July 10, 1940 - April 17, 2022

HEBRON, IN - Ivan Zapcic, 81, of Hebron passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was born July 10, 1940 in Veliki Vrh, Yugoslavia to Dragutin and Ana (Stipancic) Zabcic.

On February 13, 1960 he married Slavica Culig. He served two years with the Yugoslavian Army in Bitola, Macedonia. In September of 1965 Ivan, Slavica, and their daughter Maryann emigrated to the U.S. Ivan made his career as a Crane Operator with U.S. Steel for 35 years, retiring in 2001.

He is survived by his wife Slavica; daughter, Maryann (Kenneth) Zapcic-Green; sisters: Katica and Ljubica both of Croatia; granddaughters: Ivana Green and Alexandra Green; and honorary granddaughter, Mariah Bennett; as well as brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog Skippy. He was preceded in death by brothers, Janko, Emil, Anton, Nikola and Josip, and sisters, Macia and Stanka.

Ivan and Slavica enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada with family. His hunting ventures, lamb and pig roasts, and homemade winemaking have become legendary. However, it was always the time spent with family and friends that meant the most to Ivan, as well as playing pinochle.

A visitation will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 3:00–7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2022 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. www.moellerfuneralhome.com