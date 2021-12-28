Oct. 15, 1932 - Dec. 23, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Ivi "Eva" Malouhos, age 89, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Eva is survived by her children: Dennis Malouhos, Peter Malouhos and Nick (Roslyn) Malouhos; grandchildren: Daniel (Emily), Nicole (Jason) VanderLaan, Dimitri, Kalli and Gina; great-grandchildren: Niko Malouhos and JJ VanderLaan; brothers: Spiro (Bobby) Focas and Panayiotis Fokas; former daughter-in-law, Susan Malouhos; and cousins: Dimitra, Rhudy and Danny Focas and Sophie Nichols. Eva is also survived by numerous cousins, other family, and friends from Greece.

Eva was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Malouhos; parents: Dionysios and Sofia Fokas; brother, Gerasimos Fokas; sister, Kalli Limberatos; and nephew, Jimmy Focas.

Eva was a member of Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and St. Helen Philoptohos Society. She worked 10 years in retail sales at Berezner & Henry and four years at Porter Lakes Elementary School as a cafeteria and recess assistant. Eva enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, needle point, and gardening. She also cared for and babysat many children throughout the years.