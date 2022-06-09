Jan. 26, 1956 - May 14, 2022

HAMMOND - Ivory Jean Steele (Battle), born in East Chicago, IN, made her heavenly transition on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 66 years old.

To cherish her life are her children: Victor Q. (Yalanda) Kilpatrick Jr., Lorrell D. Kilpatrick, and William C. Steele; step-children: Derrick Steele, Shirley Steele, Donna Collins, Carla (Marvin) Dillard, and Damon Washington; siblings: Rev. Josie (Howard) Bridgeman, Arthur Battle; and many adored nieces; nephews; cousins; and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Dan and Maggie (Williamson) Battle; siblings: Ruby Battle, Brenda Franklin, and Larry Battle; and beloved husband, William Steele Jr.

The memorial service will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Hinton & Williams Funeral Home, 4859 Alexander Ave, East Chicago, IN, 46312. Masks are required and the service will be streamed on the Hinton & Williams Facebook page.