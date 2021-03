GARY, IN — J.D. Jones, 88, of Gary, IN, passed away February 23, 2021, at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, IN.

Private funeral services will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN. Public visitation one hour prior to service. The Rev. William R. Collins will officiate.