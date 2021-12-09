J.W. Conner

J.W. was born in Dothan, Alabama and grew up in Milton, Florida. He moved to the region in the early 1950's. J.W. was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was retired from Inland Steel after over 40 years and was a member of the 25-year club. He married the love of his life in 1955 and has spent the last 66 years in Hessville. J.W. was a former member Hessville Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, small engine repair, tinkering in his garage and sitting on his front porch. J.W. was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flower memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital would be appreciated.