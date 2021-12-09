J.W. Conner
Oct. 2, 1930 — Dec. 7, 2021
HAMMOND, IN — J.W. Conner, age 91, of Hammond, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
He is survived by his three children: Donna (Steven) Ladd, Brian (Debbie) Conner and Jeff (Christine) Conner; seven grandchildren: Stephanie (Casey) DeMoss, Tim (Danielle) Ladd, Eric (Emily) Conner, Adam (Silvia) Conner, Jessica (Nick) Planer, Justin (fiance Christina Nowaczyk) Conner, Tyler Conner; seven great-grandchildren: Jack DeMoss, Mason Ladd, Peyton, Owen and Ava Conner and Carson and Dylan Planer; siblings: Z.Y., Carolyn, Barbara, Richard, Ella Jayne, Jimmy, Wayne, Shirley and several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Gisela "Grace" Conner (nee Tak); parents: John and Fannie Conner; siblings: Dollie, Canty, Hilton, Gladys, Willie Mae, Thomas and Frank.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday December 11 , 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Rev. Don Rector officiating. Private cremation will follow with inurnment at St. John Cemetery, Hammond.
Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Friday, December 10, 2021 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
J.W. was born in Dothan, Alabama and grew up in Milton, Florida. He moved to the region in the early 1950's. J.W. was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was retired from Inland Steel after over 40 years and was a member of the 25-year club. He married the love of his life in 1955 and has spent the last 66 years in Hessville. J.W. was a former member Hessville Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, small engine repair, tinkering in his garage and sitting on his front porch. J.W. was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flower memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital would be appreciated.
