MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Jack A. Bacon, 86 of Michigan City, formally of Westville, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Michigan City. He was born April 2, 1932 in Porter County to William and Viola (Quinn) Bacon. On October 28, 1950 in Westville, he married Shirley J. Allison, who preceded him on September 5, 2016. Jack is survived by his children Kim Haddad, Kurt Bacon, Robert 'R.J.' (Linda) Bacon, Kitte Schwimmer, Kent (Janice) Bacon, Katie Bacon, ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. His brother Robert (Delores) Bacon also survives him. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jerry Bacon, sister Jean Switt. Jack was a retired sheet metal worker. He was a member of the Westville United Methodist Church. He loved photography and was very active in his church.
Memorial services will be at 1PM Saturday, December 22, 2018 at the Westville United Methodist Church. Pastor Cathy Allison and Rev. William C. Babb III officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Westville United Methodist Church. NEWHARD FUNERAL HOME - WESTVILLE, IN is in charge of arrangements.