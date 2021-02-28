Jack A. Trembczynski

He is survived by two brothers: Rick (Alice) and Rod (Melody); three nieces and a nephew: China (Don) Doffin, Holly Trembczynski, Jill (Jonathan) Klopp and Adam Trembczynski; and step-daughter, Janie Paul and numerous cousins.Preceded into death by his wife, Chalawan and parents, John and Valeria.

Jack was a 1964 graduate of T.F. North High School, proudly served in the United States Air Force, and played 16" softball (beer) games in Calumet City in his younger days. He also enjoyed gong to the Pro Wrestling shows at the Hammond Civic Center. He retired from Delta Airlines. He also enjoyed fishing with his wife and fishing with his pals in Canada. Jack was a big fan of the White Sox, Bears, and Black Hawks.