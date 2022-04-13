 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jack Alan Hutton

Jack Alan Hutton

March 6, 1965 - April 9, 2022

WANATAH, IN - Jack Alan Hutton, 57, of Ocala, Florida formerly of Wanatah, Indiana passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at home. He was born March 6, 1965 in Valparaiso, Indiana to Roger & Janet (Hundt) Hutton and graduated from LaCrosse High School in 1983. Jack made his career as a driver in the trucking industry for many years.

Survivors include his father, Roger Hutton of Wanatah and Arizona; brother, Joe Hutton of Wanatah/Morgan Township; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Hutton in 2008; his grandparents; and all of his aunts & uncles.

A private burial will be held Friday, April 15, 2022 at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.

