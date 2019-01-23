LAKE STATION, IN - Jack D. 'Poppy' Lea, age 82, of Lake Station, formerly of Bartlesville, OK, where he was born and raised, passed away January 21, 2019. He was an active Mason. Jack always liked to make everyone laugh, but if it made you blush, he had achieved his goal. He loved watching movies. Jack was a member of LS Senior Center. He was always active and never let himself get bored. Jack was a generous and giving man that always wanted to pay it forward. He will be deeply missed.
Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lucretia I. (nee Coley) Lea; eight brothers; one sister. He is survived by two sons, Jack D. (Barbara) Lea, Jr., Phillip (Tonya) Lea; daughter, Kristie (Bob) Wineland; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Visitation will be held Friday, January 25, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS (HOBART). Interment at Blake Cemetery.