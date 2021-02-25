GLENWOOD, IL - Jack Dale Fisher, died peacefully at home February 23, 2021 at age 71. Late of Glenwood, formerly of Chicago's East Side. Beloved husband of Robin Lee Fisher (nee Dust). Dear father of Bob (Erica) Earley and Kelly Fisher. Cherished grandfather of six. Loving brother of Richard "Dick" (the late Angel) Fisher, Sandy Fisher, Barbara (Joseph) Houser, the late Gerald (the late Nora) Fisher, the late Roger Fisher, the late Dennis Fisher and the late Jill Snook. Survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Former coach for the East Side Little League. Member of American Legion Post # 0478.