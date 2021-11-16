Jack David Perry

Nov. 12, 1948 - Nov. 12, 2021
TEXARKANA, TX - Jack David Parry of Texarkana, TX passed from this life on Friday, November 12, 2021, on his 73rd birthday.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Shirley Parry and his older brother, Dennis Parry.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Parry; three sons: Shawn Parry, Ryan Parry and wife, Kristen, and Kyle Parry and wife, Shawna; three siblings: Marsha Parry, Mark Parry and wife, Terri, and Chris Parry and wife, Lisa; sister-in-law, Carol Leslie; brother-in-law David Prahl and wife, Carol; and six grandchildren: Finley, Presley, Lila, Korbyn, Mason, and Ace.
Jack married the love his life, Joyce Prahl, on November 21, 1970. They first met on Christmas Eve 1968. During their nearly 51 years of marriage, they both put each other's happiness and needs in front of their own. In his early years, Jack and his siblings explored the town of Valparaiso, IN. They ran the downtown streets, with their home base being the family owned and operated restaurant, the Club Royalee. In title, Jack managed retail department stores in shopping malls throughout the country including, Lowenstine's, Belk, Dillard's, Rogers Jewelry, and Windstream Tele Stores. In practice, he loved and cared for his fellow co-workers, encouraging them to be their best and never asking anyone to do something he would not do himself.
Jack loved cheering his boys and his grandkids in sports. To him, practice mattered just as much as the game and if you decided to start the season, you never quit. He loved the Chicago Cubs and Pleasant Grove Hawk football. From a very young age, Jack loved the outdoors, particularly duck hunting and fly fishing. Over the years, he became an expert at telling fish stories. Even up until his death, he was planning the next outdoor adventure or designing the perfect hunting cabin.
Jack loved good food and was a gourmet cook. Recipes were never written down and were merely a suggestion of the key ingredients. He cared about all people and was very interested in meeting strangers, learning their names, hometown, and story first, before sharing his. He was steadfast in his Christian faith and told many about his excitement of reaching Heaven's Gates.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, 4600 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, TX. Visitation will start at 11:00 a.m. and the service will follow at noon. Officiating will be Reverend Scott Sundbye.
The family suggests memorials may be made in Jack's honor to either First Lutheran Church, 4600 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75503 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.