Jack David Perry

Jack married the love his life, Joyce Prahl, on November 21, 1970. They first met on Christmas Eve 1968. During their nearly 51 years of marriage, they both put each other's happiness and needs in front of their own. In his early years, Jack and his siblings explored the town of Valparaiso, IN. They ran the downtown streets, with their home base being the family owned and operated restaurant, the Club Royalee. In title, Jack managed retail department stores in shopping malls throughout the country including, Lowenstine's, Belk, Dillard's, Rogers Jewelry, and Windstream Tele Stores. In practice, he loved and cared for his fellow co-workers, encouraging them to be their best and never asking anyone to do something he would not do himself.