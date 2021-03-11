Jack Douglas Daniel

When tomorrow starts without me and I am not here to see, if the sun should rise and find your eyes filled with tears for me. I wish so much you wouldn't cry the way you did today, while thinking of the many things we didn't get to say. I know how much you love me, as much as I love you and each time you think of me, I know you'll miss me too. When tomorrow starts without me don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.