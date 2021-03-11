Jack Douglas Daniel

Jan. 10, 1999 - Mar. 11, 2018
IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY SON, JACK ON HIS 3RD ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.
When tomorrow starts without me and I am not here to see, if the sun should rise and find your eyes filled with tears for me. I wish so much you wouldn't cry the way you did today, while thinking of the many things we didn't get to say. I know how much you love me, as much as I love you and each time you think of me, I know you'll miss me too. When tomorrow starts without me don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.