VALPARAISO, IN - Jack E. Hartlerode, Sr. 68, of Valparaiso passed away surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Linda, four children: Jack Jr. (Ann); Kim (Abe); Jeff (Diana); Kate (Adam); two sisters; Gail and Sharon; and many grandkids and great-grandkids. He graduated from E.C. Roosevelt High School and entered the Navy where he learned his instrumentation Engineering skills as an Electronics Warfare Technician. After seven years of service to his country he began employment at Inland Steel Mill.