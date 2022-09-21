Jack E. Richey

Sep. 7, 1940 - Sep. 15, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Jack E. Richey, 82, of Valparaiso, IN, died on September 15, 2022. Jack was born on September 7, 1940, in East Chicago, IN, the son of Earnest G. and Evalyn E. (White) Richey. Jack had a long career working over 30 years for Bethlehem Steel Corp and retired as General Foreman. He was a member of the Chesterton Moose Lodge, Duneland Ski Club, and Sand Creek Country Club.

On May 23, 1992, Jack married Jacquelyn Guzik Waters, who survives. Jack is also survived by his children: Jack E. Richey, Jr.; Kelliann R. Wait (Mark), Kevin D. Richey (Alissa), Christopher E. Richey (Kimberly), and Jeffrey E. Richey (Charlotte). In addition, Jack had 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is survived by his two brothers: Douglas G. Richey (Deborah) and Donald L. Richey (Beverly); nieces: especially Lauren Smith and Jeannie Combs; nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews and many extended family and friends.

Jack was an avid sports fan and an athlete himself. Upon graduation from Tolleston high school, he tried out for the Milwaukee Braves, but ultimately chose the four-year scholarship offered to him by Northern Illinois University for baseball. He was an exceptional pitcher and even threw a no-hitter in high school. Throughout his life, Jack remained active in sports as an ardent golfer and bowler. During his time as a league bowler Jack clinched a perfect game of 300, earning his ring from the United States Bowling Congress. Jack even learned to ski when he was almost 50. He also continued his love of sports as spectator, watching his beloved Chicago Cubs and Bears, and the Bulls and Blackhawks.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 23, 2022 at EDMONDS AND EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN, 46368 with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Gabriel's Home for the Elderly, 372A Franciscan Drive, Valparaiso, IN 46385.