HAMMOND, IN - Jack E. "Zippy" Wilson age 93 of Hammond, passed away on Friday July 9, 2021. He is survived by his children: Deborah (Richard) Gluth and Thomas (Paula) Wilson; grandchildren: Tricia (Joe) Nappo, Rick (Renee) Gluth, Christopher (Jessica) Gluth, Brianna (John) Eder, and Thomas Wilson; great-grandchildren: Katelyn, Tristan, Makhia, Logan, and Brooklyn; several nieces and nephews and by his feline companion Wacko. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Goldie Wilson; wife, Jean; and by his brother, William.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday July 13, 2021 at 11:00a.m. at LaHayne Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Parnell officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday July 13th from 9a.m.-11:00a.m. at LAHAYNE FUNERAL HOME located at 6955 Southeastern Ave. in Hammond.

Jack was a retired Asst. Fire Chief with the Hammond Fire Dept. after 31 years. He was a member of the Firefighters Union Local #556. Jack was a Navy Veteran and member of the American Legion Post 369 and American Legion Post 66, the VFW #802 (serving as Bar Manager for 15 years) and the VFW #7881, the Hammond Mohawks, and the Teamsters Union Local 142. He also loved hunting and fishing.

