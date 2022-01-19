 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jack Edward Frisch
Sept. 20, 1926 - Jan. 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS, NV - It is with love and sadness that we share that on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, we lost Jack Edward Frisch. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 20, 1926, and died peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Jack was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife, Esther and three children: Sherri (Edward) Bugyis, the late Ilene Frisch, and Gary (Robin) Frisch; his grandchildren: Greg (Alexandra Vasilu) Bugyis, Stephanie (William) Alvarez, Mara (Benjamin) Weisman, and Zachary Frisch; as well as three great-grandchildren all who loved him very much.

Jack and Esther owned The Casual Shop in Dolton, Illinois for thirty years before retiring to Las Vegas, Nevada. He was an amazing man who inspired us all, and he will be very, very missed.

Services will be private. Memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org.

